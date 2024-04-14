Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 61,410,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5560 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - May 27, 2023
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1950 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search