Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1950 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 61,410,000
- Mintage PROOF 350
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1950
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5560 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
