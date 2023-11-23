1 Mark 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1674 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

