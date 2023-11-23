Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,790,000
  • Mintage PROOF 85

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1674 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

