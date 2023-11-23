Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1950 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,790,000
- Mintage PROOF 85
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1950
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1674 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search