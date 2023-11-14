1 Mark 1950 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11130 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

