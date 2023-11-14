Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1950 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 69,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1950
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11130 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Numis.be (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
