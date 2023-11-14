Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1950 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 69,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11130 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

