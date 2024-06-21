Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1950 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 59,800,000
- Mintage PROOF 700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1950
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
