1 Mark 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (12) AU (2) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

London Coins (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)