Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 59,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

