Frankfurt am Main
Period: 1814-1866

Thaler 1865 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC206,693

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1865
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 70551 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place February 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionDETAILS RNGA
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 10, 2025
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 10, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 27, 2025
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 27, 2025
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 27, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Frühwald - February 14, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Via - February 10, 2025
SellerVia
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
SellerGärtner
DateJune 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMay 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 at auction Niemczyk - July 2, 2025
