Thaler 1865 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 70551 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place February 26, 2020.

