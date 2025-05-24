Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1865 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC206,693
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1865
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 70551 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place February 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
