flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC21,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1863
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 700,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Heritage - March 6, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 USD
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 20, 2020
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
SellerAurea
DateMay 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 25, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 26, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1863All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins ThalerNumismatic auctions