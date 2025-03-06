Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC21,000
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1863
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 700,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 USD
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 20, 2020
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
