Thaler 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 700,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (6) XF (6) VF (8) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (5)

Numisbalt (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (4)