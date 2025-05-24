Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC312,000
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1862
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
