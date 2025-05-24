flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC312,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1862
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction WCN - November 7, 2024
SellerWCN
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
SellerGärtner
DateJune 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
SellerRauch
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
SellerInasta
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
