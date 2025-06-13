Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC16,016
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1861
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2815 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
123...5
