flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,016

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1861
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2815 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Pesek Auctions - December 9, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Pesek Auctions - December 9, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateDecember 9, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1861All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins ThalerNumismatic auctions