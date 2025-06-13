Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,699,896
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1860
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (484)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4230 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
