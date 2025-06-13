Thaler 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4230 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

