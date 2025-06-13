flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,699,896

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1860
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (484)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4230 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction COINSTORE - June 1, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Klondike Auction - April 13, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction CoinsNB - March 29, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction WCN - March 6, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1860 at auction Niemczyk - July 2, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
