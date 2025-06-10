Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC282,889
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1859
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6517 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
