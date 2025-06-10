flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC282,889

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1859
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6517 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Varesi - May 7, 2025
SellerVaresi
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 22, 2025
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - April 18, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 18, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 18, 2025
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Juno - May 17, 2024
SellerJuno
DateMay 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 16, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
