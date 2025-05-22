flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1858 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC11,587

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1858
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (219)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1943 $
Price in auction currency 280000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 630 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
SellerKroha
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateMay 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

