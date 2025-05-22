Thaler 1858 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (42) XF (86) VF (72) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (6)

Auctiones (1)

BAC (11)

Busso Peus (15)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (20)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (14)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (10)

Kroha (1)

Künker (33)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (2)

Montenegro (1)

Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (2)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (4)

Teutoburger (14)

UBS (2)

WAG (29)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (4)

Wójcicki (1)