Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1858 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC11,587
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1858
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (219)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1943 $
Price in auction currency 280000 JPY
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
123...11
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
