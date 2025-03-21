flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1857 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,350

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1857
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
4343 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction WCN - January 25, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 6, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction WCN - February 9, 2023
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 29, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

