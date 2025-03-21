Thaler 1857 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

