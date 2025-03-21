Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1857 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,350
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1857
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
123...9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections