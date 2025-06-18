flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,833 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC151,450

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1866
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Karbownik - June 18, 2025
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Karbownik - June 18, 2025
SellerKarbownik
DateJune 18, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction WCN - September 5, 2024
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
SellerCOINSNET
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 20, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
SellerWójcicki
DateFebruary 23, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 11, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
