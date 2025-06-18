Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,833 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC151,450
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1866
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.
For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
