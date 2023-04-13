Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1864 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,833 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC343,669
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1864
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections