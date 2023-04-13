flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1864 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,833 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC343,669

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1864
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1864 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1864 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1864 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1864 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
