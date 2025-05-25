flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,833 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC645,200

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1862
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Klondike Auction - May 25, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1862All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions