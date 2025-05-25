Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,833 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC645,200
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1862
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
