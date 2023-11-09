flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,833 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC313,410

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1861
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1861 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1861All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions