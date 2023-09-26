Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,833 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC639,840
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1860
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place December 2, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
