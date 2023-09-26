flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,833 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC639,840

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1860
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place December 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
SellerDenga1700
DateOctober 5, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2021
SellerAlexander
DateAugust 29, 2021
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
SellerKatz
DateJune 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 19, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

