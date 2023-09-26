Kreuzer 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place December 2, 2024.

