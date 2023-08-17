flag
Kreuzer 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,833 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC358,200

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1859
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 17, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 3, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateOctober 30, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateApril 7, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 9, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 22, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

