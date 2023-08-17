Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,833 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC358,200
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1859
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1859 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 17, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateOctober 30, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 22, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
