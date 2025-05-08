Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Yearno date (1839-1840)
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2804 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
