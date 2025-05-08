flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Yearno date (1839-1840)
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2804 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Numismática Leilões - May 8, 2025
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Via - November 4, 2024
SellerVia
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Numismática Leilões - October 17, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
SellerRhenumis
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJanuary 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 3, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer no date (1839-1840) at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
