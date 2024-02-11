flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,227,360

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1856
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Alexander - January 12, 2023
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Alexander - January 12, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
SellerKatz
DateAugust 1, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 2, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

