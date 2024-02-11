Kreuzer 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)