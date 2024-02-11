Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,227,360
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1856
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
