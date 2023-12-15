Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC526,010
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1853
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 109. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
For the sale of Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
