Kreuzer 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 109. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)