Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Numismatica Luciani

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC526,010

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1853
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63237 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 109. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1853 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 18, 2016
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
