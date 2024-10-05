Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections