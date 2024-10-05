flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC889,220

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1852
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1852 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
