Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC543,010

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1851
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2303 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1851 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1851 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 8, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

