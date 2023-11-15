flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC626,520

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1849
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
SellerInasta
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 27, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2015
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

