Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC626,520
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1849
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
