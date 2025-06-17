Kreuzer 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 65279 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place October 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)