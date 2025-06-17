flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC101,050

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1846
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
