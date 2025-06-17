Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 65279 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place October 30, 2024.
