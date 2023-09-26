flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC402,180

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1842
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1842All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions