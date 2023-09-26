Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC402,180
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1842
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
