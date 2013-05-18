flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1838 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC78,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1838
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

