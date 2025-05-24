flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC55,534

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1863
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - October 2, 2021
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateOctober 2, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

