Gulden 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (12) AU (33) XF (18) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION (1)

Busso Peus (11)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Künker (17)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (11)

Westfälische (3)