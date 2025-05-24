Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC55,534
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1863
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
