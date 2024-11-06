Gulden 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

