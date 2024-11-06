Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC10,852
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1862
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
