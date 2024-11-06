flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,852

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1862
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 20, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
SellerSonntag
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

