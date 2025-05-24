flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC210,876

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1861
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 74530 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Numimarket - May 13, 2025
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Numimarket - May 13, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Eichsfelder Münzhandel - January 21, 2024
SellerEichsfelder Münzhandel
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1861All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins GuldenNumismatic auctions