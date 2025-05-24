Gulden 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 74530 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.

