Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter31 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC210,876
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1861
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 74530 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123...8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections