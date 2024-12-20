Gulden 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

