Gulden 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 190 CHF
For the sale of Gulden 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
