Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC59,372

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1859
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 190 CHF
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 9, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2016
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateJuly 17, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1859 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 6, 2014
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateSeptember 6, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

