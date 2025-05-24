Gulden 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2671 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) Service PCGS (3)