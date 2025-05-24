Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC37,870
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1855
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2671 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
