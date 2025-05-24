flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC37,870

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1855
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2671 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price


Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price


Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price


Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 3, 2015
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price


Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price


Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2013
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
