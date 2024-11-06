flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC34,390

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1854
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 5, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1854 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1854All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins GuldenNumismatic auctions