Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC29,306

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1853
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1432 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
SellerGärtner
DateJune 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateMay 9, 2010
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

