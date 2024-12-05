Gulden 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1432 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)