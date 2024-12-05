Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC29,306
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1853
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1432 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
