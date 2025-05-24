flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: GMA Numismatica Napoli srl

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC64,360

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1852
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1844 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 5, 2024
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateApril 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 4, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Eeckhout - May 7, 2011
SellerEeckhout
DateMay 7, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1852 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
