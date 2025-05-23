flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC64,081

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1851
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1851 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

