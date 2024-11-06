Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC29,900
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1850
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2660 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Сondition
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
