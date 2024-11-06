flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC29,900

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1850
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2660 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 30, 2001
ConditionXF
