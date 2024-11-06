Gulden 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2660 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2)