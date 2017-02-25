flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC90,480

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1849
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1849 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1849 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

