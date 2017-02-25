Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC90,480
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1849
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections