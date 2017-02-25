Gulden 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4)