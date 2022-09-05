Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC78,183
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1848
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
