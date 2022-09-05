Gulden 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

