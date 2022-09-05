flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC78,183

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1848
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateSeptember 5, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJune 23, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - January 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2016
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateJuly 17, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 6, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Goldberg - May 28, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 28, 2008
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
