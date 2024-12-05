flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC121,222

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1847
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJune 3, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
SellerRauch
DateOctober 1, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 10, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

