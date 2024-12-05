Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC121,222
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1847
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
