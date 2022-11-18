flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC119,810

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1846
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 at auction Naumann - April 3, 2022
SellerNaumann
DateApril 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 at auction Naumann - December 6, 2020
SellerNaumann
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 21, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price

