Gulden 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (2)