Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC100,890

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1845
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 27341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
SellerBAC
DateApril 21, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
SellerBAC
DateDecember 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Naumann - September 3, 2017
SellerNaumann
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2013
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Goldberg - May 28, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 28, 2008
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - June 15, 1999
SellerKünker
DateJune 15, 1999
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

