Gulden 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 27341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (10) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) Service NGC (3)