flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC122,470

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1844
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateJune 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
SellerKünker
DateMarch 14, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1844All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins GuldenNumismatic auctions