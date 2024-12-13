Gulden 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)