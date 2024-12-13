Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC122,470
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1844
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
