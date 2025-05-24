Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC171,858
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1843
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place January 12, 2025.
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
