Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC171,858

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1843
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place January 12, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Rare Coins - April 18, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 18, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
SellerGINZA
DateAugust 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
SellerVaresi
DateJanuary 24, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1843 at auction Busso Peus - July 10, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 10, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

