Gulden 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC123,092

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1842
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1764 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WCN - February 27, 2025
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - January 13, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 13, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
SellerWAG
DateJuly 13, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 30, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2013
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 8, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1842 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price

