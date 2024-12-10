Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter31 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC160,519
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1841
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1456 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections