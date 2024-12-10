Gulden 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1456 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)