Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC160,519

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1841
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1456 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Busso Peus - July 10, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 10, 2016
ConditionXF
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 4, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 4, 2015
ConditionXF
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Schulman - March 22, 2014
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 22, 2014
ConditionUNC
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionXF
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction UBS - September 16, 2002
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 16, 2002
ConditionXF
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1841 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionXF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

