Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1838 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1838
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionMS63
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 5, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 13, 2018
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
To auction

