Gulden 1838 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

