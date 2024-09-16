flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,350)
  • Weight2,463 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,862 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC37,986

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1866
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WCN - January 23, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WCN - November 28, 2024
SellerWCN
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 20, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WCN - February 1, 2024
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
