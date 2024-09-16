6 Kreuzer 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

