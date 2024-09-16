Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,350)
- Weight2,463 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,862 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC37,986
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1866
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
123
