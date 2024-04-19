6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1852-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 38360 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place January 22, 2025.

