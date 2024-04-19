flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1852-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1852-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1852-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC166,379

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1856
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 38360 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place January 22, 2025.

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction GINZA - June 10, 2020
SellerGINZA
DateJune 10, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateApril 21, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 9, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Heritage - October 24, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
