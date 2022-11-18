flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC212,307

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1854
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 92,000. Bidding took place August 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 86000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
SellerWAG
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
SellerGINZA
DateAugust 11, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2021
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 18, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 22, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction GINZA - August 10, 2019
SellerGINZA
DateAugust 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMay 30, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
