Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC212,307
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1854
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 92,000. Bidding took place August 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 86000 JPY
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
